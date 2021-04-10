Putin calls Erdogan ahead of Zelensky’s visit to Turkey Saturday, April 10, 2021 10:02:00 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine by phone, reported Putin’s press service.

During the telephone conversation, Putin outlined to Erdogan "Russian approaches to resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis." The Russian side stressed that it considers the Minsk "Complex of Measures", which was adopted in 2015, as an alternative basis for resolving the conflict.

Putin in his usual manner accused Ukraine of evading the implementation of the Minsk agreements and "provocations" in the Donbas.

The presidents also discussed the situation in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Putin's press service, the presidents "exchanged views" on a number of international topics.

Among the topics raised by Putin and Erdogan was the fight against the spread of COVID-19. In particular, they discussed the possibility of a joint production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

On, April 10, the Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky begins his visit to Turkey where he will meet with his Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

