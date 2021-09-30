Putin claims 30 people in his entourage have been sick with COVID-19 Thursday, September 30, 2021 11:00:28 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which took place in Sochi, said that thirty people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, TASS reports.

"I almost did a real experiment. I did it on myself. Three dozen people around me got sick," Putin said, walking with Erdogan from his Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi.

Putin said that among them was his assistant, with whom he worked together "from morning till evening." According to Putin, now he has a high antibodies level, which helped him not to become infected with COVID-19 when he was in contact with the sick assistant. "Thanks God, I was spared," Putin added.

As Putin noted, the outbreak COVID-19 in his entourage occurred because people delayed their vaccinations and got vaccinated later than it was necessary.

Putin also offered Erdogan to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The Turkish president answered that he had already been successfully vaccinated.

On September 13, Putin said that in his entourage there were problems with the COVID-19. He did not rule out that he would have to go into self-isolation. "Even in my environment, there are problems with this COVID. We need to figure out what is really going on. I think I'm going to have to self-isolate soon. A lot of people are sick around me," said Putin during a conversation with Paralympians in the Kremlin.

