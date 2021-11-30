Putin comments on Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the reports about possibility of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

"The likelihood of deployment of Russian troops into Ukraine has been talked about since the beginning of the year, but this has not yet happened," Putin said during at VTB Capital's investment forum "Russia Calling!".

According to Putin, neither Kyiv nor Moscow would face any threats if the relations between the two countries are restored.

"The question is not whether to deploy or not to deploy troops, to fight or not to fight. The question is about improving relations," Putin said.

Putin also added that "everything will be fine" if the interests of all international players are taken into account going forward.

Last week the head of the Ukraine Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia had amassed about 92,000 troops near the borders of Ukraine and could begin an offensive in January-February. The Kremlin said that the movement of its troops within Russia’s borders should not worry other countries, and also accused Ukraine and the United States of provoking escalation in the Donbas.

On November 22, the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council, Oleksii Danilov, following his visit to Canada, said that Ukraine's partners had assured Kyiv of their assistance in the event of a new Russian offensive.

Danilov said that Kyiv does not yet see threats of a large-scale invasion, although the situation may change.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that that Russia is considering an invasion of Ukraine, but the final decision has not yet been taken.

He noted that Russia has deployed 115,000 of its military near Ukraine’s borders, in the Crimea and the Donbas. Kuleba added that Russia refuses to transparently explain its actions and movements of its troops.

