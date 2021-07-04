Putin complains to Macron about ‘Kyiv’s distractive actions’ Sunday, July 4, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin complained about Ukraine during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, reported the Kremlin's press service.

Putin and Macron spoke about the need to intensify the negotiation progress to implement the Minsk agreements and resolve the conflict in the Donbas.

"The Russian president pointed to the destructive actions of Kyiv, which is responsible for sabotaging the efforts, including Normandy format," the Kremlin said.

Putin believes that Ukraine needs to establish a direct dialogue with the militants of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and accept the "special status of the Donbas". Moscow is confident that these are Ukraine's obligations.

