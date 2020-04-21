Putin discusses coronavirus and oil prices with Maduro Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held telephone talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Kremlin’s press service reported.

The conversation took place at Maduro's initiative. He expressed gratitude to Putin for his help in combating the spread of coronavirus, as well as for the supply of test kits to Venezuela.

In addition, the presidents discussed the agreement to reduce oil production, reached as part of the OPEC deal, and touched on the current aspects of further strengthening of the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership in the trade and economic sphere.

The information about the talks between Maduro and Putin has also been published on the website of the Venezuelan government. It says Russia has sent "thousands of diagnostic test kits" to the country COVID-19 testing.

In addition, the document noted that the Russian President "guaranteed new supplies of medicines and materials" to Venezuela, and also stated the need for "closer coordination between the medical and scientific communities of both countries through video conferencing."

The presidents also discussed Russia's initiative at the UN to allow countries under sanctions to purchase the necessary goods and obtain international loans. "The leaders discussed the situation in the oil market and agreed on full support for the OPEC agreement, which will come into force on May 1," the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

On April 12, OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing agreed to reduce world oil production by a total of 9.7 million barrels a day. The parties to the agreement will start cutting production from May 1. The deal will be valid for two years. Experts estimate that the total daily reduction in oil production could reach 20 million barrels.

