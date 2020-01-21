Putin fires Prosecutor General Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:00:55 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested to the Federation Council that Yury Chaika be removed from the position of prosecutor general of Russia, which he has held for nearly 14 years.

Chaika “will move on to other work”, the Kremlin’s press service told Interfax. To replace him, Putin has nominated Igor Krasnov, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, the press service noted.

44 year-old Krasnov worked from 1997 to 2007 in the prosecution offices, after which he moved to the Investigative Committee, where he investigated high-profile cases as a senior investigator under Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, including the murders of Boris Nemtsov, human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova.

The Nemtsov case served as a springboard for Krasnov’s career, which brought him the rank of lieutenant general of justice and the position of deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is the “president’s decision” to nominate Krasnov as prosecutor general.

“The president has put forward his candidate. It’s his right as the head of state, and he has used this right,” Peskov said.

He did not specify exactly when Chaika would be stepping down.

