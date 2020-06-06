Putin instructs Russian government to create genetic information database of Russians Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and director of the Kurchatov Institute Alexander Blagov to create a national database of genetic information, according to Putin’s decree which has been published on the Kremlin's website.

The documents state that the National Genetic Information Database, including the development of storage and data formats, related search engines and software, should be established and start their operation.

The Russian president also ordered to ensure that from 2021 the funds are allocated from the federal budget for this database. Putin discussed the possibility of creating a genetic database of Russians at a meeting in mid-May.

It was reported earlier that one of the projects will be allegedly overseen by Putin's eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova. The center will be built next to the Moscow State University's scientific and technical valley, which is being developed by the youngest daughter of the Russian President, Katerina Tikhonova.

