Putin promises Lukashenko $500 million Sunday, May 30, 2021 12:00:14 PM

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Minsk will soon receive the second $500 million tranche of the $1.5 billion dollar loan.

"Until the end of June, there are no obstacles, everything is agreed,” said Peskov.

The loan agreement was signed on December 21, 2020. The first $500 million tranche was received by the Belarusian Ministry of Finance on December 30 last year.

In addition, according to Peskov, the transport ministries of Russia and Belarus have been tasked with "organizing joint work ahead of the holiday season and the return of Belarusians from Europe."

In his conversation with Lukashenko, Putin asked about Sofia Sapega, a friend of Roman Protasevich. According to Peskov, during the meeting in Sochi, Lukashenko "briefed" Putin on the situation with the Ryanair plane. Putin's spokesman said the situation "needs to be considered without any emotions."

He added that, during their meeting in Sochi, Putin and Lukashenko did not touch on the transition to the single currency or additional assistance to Belarus.

Last September, Lukashenko met with Vladimir Putin in Sochi. The Russian President confirmed that Moscow will provide a $1.5 billion loan to Minsk. It was noted that for this purpose the Russian Federation will change the Tax Code.

