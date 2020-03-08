Putin: Russia needs transition of power Sunday, March 8, 2020 11:01:49 AM

Russia needs transition of power, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"In my opinion, in order to guarantee the change of power, and for a country like ours, it is important, it is better if the number of president’s terms be limited," he said.

The amendment on limiting the number of presidency terms is included in Putin's proposed changes to the Constitution. A vote on the amendments is scheduled for April 22.

The amendments also provide for the expansion of the powers of the parliament and the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, the prohibition of top officials to have a residence permits in other countries, the priority of the main law over international agreements and the increasing social obligations of the government.

