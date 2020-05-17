Putin: Russia possesses weapons that no other country has Sunday, May 17, 2020 10:10:00 AM

Russia has weapons that "no other country in the world has," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the TV talk show “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.", reported Radio Liberty.

"It would be absolutely impossible. But we did it. Such successes could not have been achieved without fundamental science, scientific schools and engineering personnel," Putin said.

Earlier, the US and Russian presidents discussed the steps for arms control. Trump then called on the Russian president to prevent a costly arms race.

Russia takes the second place after the United States in the ranking of the largest arms manufacturers. This list is compiled annually by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

