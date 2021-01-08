Putin: Russian FSB successfully counters terrorist threats originating from Syria Friday, January 8, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Federal Security Service (FSB) is successfully countering threats originating from Syria, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on air of Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"Everything that our security agencies, including the Federal Security Service, are fighting against is of Syrian origin. Or not "Syrian." The threat, I repeat, comes from these territories," he said.

Russian military entered Syria in 2015. The head of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, reported in December 2017 that the entire territory of Syria was liberated from militants.

Putin explained that terrorist groups have been operating in the territory of Syria since the beginning of the conflict, which posed a threat to Russian security.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.