Putin’s article on Ukraine to be included in Russian Army curriculum Friday, July 16, 2021 11:30:00 AM

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu has ordered to include an article "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" written by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the mandatory topics for military-political training of Russian Army servicemen, reported RBC, citing Russian Defense Ministry.

According to RBC’s interlocutor, the key thesis about the unity of the Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian peoples "is shared by all Russian servicemen", and because of the large number of soldiers with Ukrainian roots, and those who have relatives in Ukraine, "the president's article was met with a great positive response".

There is a need for a more detailed study of the historical facts provided in the article, the source told RBC.

The article "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" was published on the Kremlin's website on July 12 in Russian and Ukrainian. In it, the Russian president repeated his postulate that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”. He said that Ukrainian President Zelensky put Ukraine "under external management”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that since the Russian President began to write in Ukrainian, it means "we [the Ukrainian authorities] are doing everything right." Historians have pointed to Putin's mistakes in presenting the facts. Political scientists and journalists said that the Russian President lives in his own reality and is trying to justify the territorial conquests of the USSR.

