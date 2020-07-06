Putin's nephew becomes head of Russian Anti-Corruption Party Monday, July 6, 2020 11:00:00 AM

President Vladimir Putin's nephew Roman Putin has become the head of the People Against Corruption party. The decision was made at the party congress, RIA Novosti reports.

Roman Putin was elected by secret ballot. "To consider Roman Igorevich Putin elected as chairman and leader of the all-Russian political party "People Against Corruption" for a period of five years," said party chairman Grigory Anisimov after the voiting.

As a priority task of the party Roman Putin named participation in regional elections in September, and then - in the elections to the State Duma, where the party does not have a faction. According to the new head of the party, he has a lot of plans "in a variety of spheres of state activity." "As you have noticed, we have very active members of the party. Just today, a number of measures which would allow saving nine trillion rubles of budget were announced by one of the party members," Putin said.

Roman Putin joined the Moscow branch of the party on June 21, 2020. The Bureau of the General Political Council recommended voting for Putin's appointment as party chairman. "The party will get a new impetus in the development and anti-corruption activities, implementation of various social projects," Anisimov said in a statement.

In March, Roman Putin announced his intention to create a political party based on the People of Business movement. According to him, the new political force was planned as a "right-wing conservative project" that would focus on protecting entrepreneurs. As of July 5, the party with the name "People of Business" is not listed on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice.

Roman is the son of Igor Putin, the president's cousin. He owns Putin Consulting LLC. He is also a director of the company (according to the SPARK database). The company was established in the UK, formerly called Putin Consulting Ltd.

In addition, Putin is the CEO of Star Oil, which produces petroleum products, as well as the owner of RusYugExport (transportation), Arbat Neftegaz (engaged in wholesale fuel trade) and Partner Vostok (engaged in wholesale automotive parts).

Roman Putin is also chairman of the board of the Russian Academic Foundation.

