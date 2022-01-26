Putin’s party: Russia should start supplying weapons to Donbas republics Wednesday, January 26, 2022 12:00:00 PM

Russia should begin arms supplies to the unrecognized republics of the Donbas, said the First Deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Secretary of the General Council of "United Russia" Party, Andrei Turchak.

“Leading NATO countries pump Ukraine with lethal weapons in very large volumes, including missile systems, grenade launchers, small arms, mines, and ammunition,” Turchak said.

According to him, career NATO military arrived in Ukraine to prepare Ukrainian servicemen "to conduct hostilities in urban conditions."

"Western overseers are pushing the Ukrainian junta to directly invade the Donbas, arming the Nazis, whose heroes are Bandera and Hitler, and the swastika is their respected sign," Turchak told viewers of the TV channel "Russia 24".

Under these conditions, Russia "should provide the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics with the necessary assistance supplying certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability," he continued.

These supplies, according to Turchak, will allow to restrain "Kyiv's military aggression."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, when asked to comment on Turchak's idea, made it clear that it could be implemented if the West did not force Kyiv to make concessions.

"The Western overseers of the Ukrainian regime- including the Americans, by the way, assured us at the June meeting between Putin and Biden in Geneva that they would ensure that Kyiv fulfills its obligations under the set of measures that was signed in Minsk in 2015. First, this is the special status of Donbas. I proceed from the fact that this obligation lies in the West and that it must ensure that Kyiv implements the Minsk agreements. Then all questions will disappear. And I very much hope that this will be the case," Lavrov told Interfax.

