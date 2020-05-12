Putin's press secretary tests positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:30:00 AM

The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, has contracted COVID-19. He confirmed this information to Interfax news agency.

"Yes, I'm sick. I'm being treated for it," he said.

Putin's 52-year-old spokesman is in hospital, but it has not been reported which one.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for COVID-19. He is in self-isolation.

This diagnosis was also confirmed by the head doctor of the infectious disease hospital which was previously visited by Putin.

On May 12, Russia came in second place in the world in the number of COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 10,899 new cases have been reported in the Russian Federation.

