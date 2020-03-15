Putin’s sniper found dead in Moscow Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:01:35 AM

A Federal Protective Service (FSO) sniper from the presidential guard was found dead in Moscow. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, reports the telegram channel Baza.

The body of the deceased FSO serviceman was discovered by an acquaintance, who came to check on him because the person had not been in touch for several days. The door of the apartment was locked from inside, so the man had to climb through the kitchen window. There, on the kitchen floor, he found the deceased.

According to the sources, next to the body, there was a pistol "Osa". According to preliminary data, the shot in victim’s head was made from this gun. The investigation checks, among other things, the possibility of suicide. However, no note was found at home.

The deceased served in the military unit No.11488 of the Russian Federal Security Service which consists of snipers who provide security to the Russian President.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.