Putin says Trump confessed to him about huge military spending Monday, March 2, 2020 11:01:21 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said said that U.S. leader Donald Trump admitted that the US is spending too much on its military.

"Donald [Trump] told me they [the US] have a crazy [military] budget passed for next year, $738 billion, in my opinion,” Putin said in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS.

He added that the US president had " said this with regret" and said "too much spending." "I have to do it. He is generally a supporter of disarmament, as he says," Putin concluded.

Earlier, U.S. Air Force General and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten said that the Pentagon is concerned that the U.S. Armed Forces may be falling behind Russia and China, and therefore called for increased pace of development of the army. By most parameters the U.S. army retains a confident leadership in the world, but there are also relatively weak points.

