Putin to Assad: Invite Trump to Damascus Monday, January 13, 2020 9:00:25 AM

During his recent visit to Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin advised his Syrian colleague Bashar al-Assad to invite US President Donald Trump to Damascus, according to a story presented on the TV channel Russia 1 during the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”. The topic came up while the leaders of the two countries were meeting with Patriarch John X of Antioch and discussing a statement about the Apostle Paul, who went to Damascus.

Commenting on the story, Assad joked that if Trump were to come to Damascus, he would also become “completely normal”. “Invite him, he’ll come!” Putin responded, promising to forward the invitation to the American president.

Putin visited Damascus on January 7. During the visit, the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East.

