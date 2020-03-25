Putin to postpone indefinitely vote on Constitution Wednesday, March 25, 2020 9:07:42 AM

President Vladimir Putin, in an address to the nation, will announce the postponement of the vote on amendments to the Constitution, which was scheduled for April 22, reports RBC news agency, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the preparation.

“At present, it is not clear exactly how the situation with the spread of coronavirus will develop, so it is not possible to determine a new date,” explained another source familiar with the issue. “It is legally possible to move the date from April 22 without appointing a new one legally,” he said.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Vladimir Putin canceled his flight to St. Petersburg and will address the nation.

"Now the president is finalizing his address, it will be broadcast on TV literally in the coming hours," Peskov said.

