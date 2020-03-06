Putin urges officials to explain constitutional amendments to Russians Friday, March 6, 2020 1:02:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the leaders of the State Duma factions to explain the amendments to the Constitution to Russians, as reported on the Kremlin's website.

"It's very important that people know and understand what they're voting for," he said.

The Russian President asked the heads of Duma factions to carry out educational work not only among supporters of political parties, but, especially, on the Internet, media and face-to-face meetings.

In early March, the State Duma approved in the second reading the bill on the amendments to the Constitution. Putin proposed to enshrine in the Constitution the concepts of God, family and Russia’s victory in World War II. He also suggested to include in the Constitution that Russians and the Russian language are "state-forming". Putin also proposed to enshrine in law the concept of marriage as a union of a man and a woman.

According to the poll, 67% Russian population plan to participate in the voting, which will be held on April 22.

