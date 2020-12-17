Putin vows to strengthen ‘support for Donbas’ Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:03:00 AM

Russia is going to increase its "support for Donbass”, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference.

According to him, the Kremlin understands "the complexity of the situation that has developed in the Donbass." Therefore, as the Donbas will continued to receive the same support it used to receive before.

"We will even increase our support for the Donbas. This applies to support for production, social issues, infrastructure issues, and so on. So, we will move in this direction," Putin said.

At the same press conference, Putin said that Ukraine would not be able to unilaterally renegotiate the Minsk agreements.

