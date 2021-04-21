Putin warns the world against crossing red lines against Russia Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the world against crossing red lines against Russia.

"Unfriendly actions against Russia do not stop. Some countries have started a custom, on any occasion, and most often without a reason, to pick on Russia. It's has become a sport of some kind! We are acting with the utmost restraint, we can say modestly," Putin said during the annual message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

He added that Russia wants to have good relations with the entire world community, but constantly faces rudeness.

"We do not want to burn bridges, but if someone perceives our good intentions as indifference or weakness and intends to burn or even blow up these bridges, he should know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, fast and tough," Putin said.

According to him, those attempting to undermine Russia’s "indigenous security interests” will "regret it more than ever."

"We have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence, self-righteousness and common sense in decision-making. I hope that no one will think to cross the red line against Russia. And we will determine in each case where this line is," Putin said.

Putin's message to the parliament was expected to give some signal about Ukraine. Some Russian political analysts said that he may declare either the inclusion of the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Russia, or the recognition of their sovereignty. That didn't happen.

