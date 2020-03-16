Putin: We don’t care about Western sanctions Monday, March 16, 2020 8:02:06 AM

Russia lost about $50 billion as a result of Western sanctions, but was able to earn it back, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with TASS

"I don't care about them, these sanctions. So, according to various estimates, we lost about 50 billion, but we earned the same amount back," he said.

According to Putin, these are not small losses, but sanctions have forced the country to "turn on its brains."

"We spent quite a lot of money on the so-called import substitution and started to create such products and technologies, which we did not have before, or we just forgot them and lost them. We recreated it all," the president said.

"We are at the first place in the world in wheat exports. We have overtaken even the United States, Canada and Australia," he added.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.