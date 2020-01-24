Putin-Zelensky meeting in Jerusalem did not take place Friday, January 24, 2020 8:00:13 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency in a comment.

“No, there was not [a meeting]. Zelensky, unfortunately, canceled his trip to the Holocaust victims memorial forum,” said Peskov.

In a comment to other Russian media outlets, he added that “the leaders did not even greet each other”.

On January 23, the World Holocaust Forum on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp was held in Israel.

On January 22, there were reports that Zelensky and Putin could meet in Jerusalem on the sidelines of the forum. The Office of the President of Ukraine responded that no such meeting had been planned. The Kremlin confirmed that a meeting was possible.

Volodymyr Zelensky himself said later that he considered it possible that he might meet with Putin in Israel.

On January 23, Zelensky and the rest of the Ukrainian delegation decided not to attend the forum, and instead gave their places to Holocaust survivors, for whom there were not enough spaces at the event.

