Putin: Zircon hypersonic missiles will be supplied to Russian Navy in 2022 Thursday, November 4, 2021 11:00:56 AM

Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles will be supplied to the Russian Navy in 2022, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense industry.

"Tests of the sea-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are being completed. From next year, these missiles will begin to be delivered to the Russian Navy," Putin said.

Putin noted that during the tests, the missile hit both land and sea targets from an underwater and surface positions.

Putin also added that the tests also confirmed the "unique characteristics" of the Peresvet laser systems, the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic systems.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported successful tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile in July. In the summer, Putin announced that the Zircon would soon be on combat duty.

Putin unveiled the Zircon missile during his address to the Federal Assembly in February 2019. He claimed that the new missile could reach speeds of around Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound), fly further than 1,000 km, and destroy both land and water targets. The Russian president said that submarines and surface vessels would be armed with the new missile.

