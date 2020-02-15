Russia accuses Turkey of providing American-made weapons for militants in Syria Saturday, February 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Turkey is moving personnel, weapons and military equipment to the de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib, much of which goes to militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra group, Russian media reported citing military and diplomatic sources in the Kremlin.

"The American MANPADS, which the militants did not have before, fell into the hands of terrorists thanks to Turkish supplies," the Russian news agency TASS quoted one of the sources as saying.

Russia believes that the use of these weapons is now a "major concern" as Syrian government forces have already lost two helicopters in the past week.

Russian officials also claim that Turkey supplies militants with the uniforms of its army. According to the interlocutor of the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, then militants, dressed as Turkish soldiers, take part in the fighting.

