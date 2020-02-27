Russia accuses Turkish troops of firing at Russian aircraft in Syria Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:04:00 PM

The Turkish military in the Syrian province of Idlib are trying to shoot down Russian warplanes, reports the Russian news agency Interfax with reference to the report of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The Syrian military are literally being saved by the aviation, both their own and Russian. Syrian Air Force and Russian Air Force planes stop the militants time and time again. At the same time, the skies over Idlib are also dangerous now. Militants and Turkish soldier are actively using portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADs)," the report says.

According to the channel's correspondents, Russian and Syrian aircraft use infrared thermal traps to protect against MANPADs.

Ankara stepped up attacks against the Syrian Forces after two Turkish soldiers were killed during an airstrike conducted by Syrian Air Forces. As a result of the fighting in the village of Jubas, the Syrian army lost "a large number of armored vehicles and artillery".

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, by the morning of February 27, Syrian opposition forces had taken control of the town of Seraqib and are continuing their offensive in the area.

