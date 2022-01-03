Russia admits Nord Stream 2 may never be launched Monday, January 3, 2022 1:00:49 PM

The Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 may not pass the EU certification procedure, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, the certification process may last many months until the summer of 2022.

At the same time, the U.S. may impose new sanctions which will completely invalidate the North Stream 2 certification.

"We can imagine that the Americans will tell the Germans not to buy an ounce of Russian gas through Nord Stream. It may or may not be certified. They can do anything," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

The Vice Chancellor of Germany said that in the event of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not be launched.

