Russia advises Turkey to reconsider its alliance with the USA Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:00:24 PM

The Russian Embassy in Turkey has published a tweet suggesting that Turkish citizens ask themselves whether the US is really their ally.

The tweet includes two illustrations. The first shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and quotes his statement regarding the death of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria: “We stand by our NATO Ally, Turkey, who lost soldiers in this attack”.

The other picture shows an infographic created by the Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu, which shows the amount of military support the Pentagon has given to the Syrian Kurds’ People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

The Russian diplomatic mission signed the post in Turkish: “We leave it to you to decide”.

On February 12, Anadolu reported that the US military department has requested $200 million from the budget for the 2021 financial year in order to provide weapons to the YPG.

According to the news agency, American instructors will be training tens of thousands of Kurdish fighters in three areas. The US also plans to send the YPG more than 1,300 firearms, 121 transports, 575 armored vehicles and around 3 million rounds of ammunition.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.