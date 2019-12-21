Russia agrees to pay $3 billion compensation to Ukraine's Naftogaz Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00:56 AM

Ukrainian President’s Aide Andriy Yermak said that after the gas transit talks in Minsk, the Russian side agreed to pay Ukraine $3 billion of compensation according to the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, reports Hromadske.

"We are returning home with excellent news, and we will have a transit contract on favorable terms for Ukraine. Thanks to these arrangements, Ukraine will receive $3 billion according to the ruling of the Stockholm arbitration court," said Yermak.

He added that the payment of Gazprom's debt will be made in cash.

Earlier, several options of debt repayment were considered, including gas, as well as Gazprom's assets, which were arrested in Europe at the request of Naftogaz.

Earlier, it was reported that at the talks in Minsk, Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the continuation of gas transit. The Russian and Ukrainian sides signed a Protocol on gas transit through the territory of Ukraine and settlement of mutual requirements.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.