Russia and Belarus to hold large-scale military exercises Monday, January 18, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Russia and Belarus plan to hold strategic military exercises Zapad-2021 from September 10 to 16, reports Belta news agency.

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed the upcoming exercises with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

It is noted that last year a five-year period of building and development of the Belarusian Armed Forces was completed. Lukashenko asked the Defense Minister about the achieved results.

"However, I would ask you to report whether the details of this exercise are agreed with the Russian Federation, what the plan is. The Russian President and I have decided long ago that we will conduct these exercises," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, these exercises are symbolic for him because he took part in one of these exercises in the Vitebsk region as a young officer.

In December 2020, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced Russian-Belarusian military exercises.

