Russia and Turkey fail to conduct first joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey and Russia are facing obstacles in establishing a security buffer zone along the M4 motorway and ensuring a ceasefire in Idlib.

Russian and Turkish military planned to start joint patrols along the M4 motorway on March 15. But it became known that the road was blocked in several places by the militants from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly "Jabhat al-Nusra").

The Russian part of the convoy advanced several kilometers from the town of Saraqib towards the village of Nayrab, but after learning of a possible armed provocation by the militants, decided to go back.

The Turks carried out their patrol in the territory controlled by the pro-Turkish National Front for Liberation, avoiding areas held by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.

When the Turkish military tried to advance on the motorway through the area blocked by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, they could not convince the militants to let the convoy of armored vehicles through. The Turkish convoy was met by a crowd of militants and local "activists" who threw stones at Turkish soldiers and shouted expletives. The Turkish military had to turn back.

