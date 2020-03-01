Russia and Ukraine discuss next prisoner swap Sunday, March 1, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The head of the Ukrainian President’s Administration, Andrii Yermak, met with deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak, reported the press service of the Ukrainian President on Telegram.

During the meeting in Minsk, Yermak and Kozak discussed the prisoner exchange in the "all-for-all" format, which was agreed upon by the Normandy Four leaders during a meeting in Paris in December 2019.

Yermak said he intends to hold the next swap in March. Representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations also took part in the talks. The participants of the meeting noted the need to continue negotiations in order to fully implement the agreements reached during the Normandy summit.

On January 25, Putin's aide Vladislav Surkov resigned from public service due to "a change of course in the Ukrainian direction." After that, former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak became Kremlin’s new "curator" for Ukraine.

