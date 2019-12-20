Russia and Ukraine reach agreement on gas transit Friday, December 20, 2019 9:00:18 AM

After hours of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Berlin on December 19, Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said that after months of negotiations Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement in principle on gas transit. Germany and the European Union mediated the negotiations.

According to Šefčovič, the agreements that were reached at the meeting will be additionally discussed in Moscow and Kyiv on December 20. He called the outcome of the talks in Berlin positive news for Europe, Russia, and Ukraine.

According to the DPA Agency, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement in principle on the term of the new contract at the meeting in Berlin, as well as on the volume of gas that will be supplied to Europe by transit through Ukrainian territory.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Orzhel thanked Šefčovič and the German government for mediation.

Ukraine, Russia, and the European Commission have worked out a Protocol that brings closer the signing of the transit contract based on the results of the talks held on Thursday in Berlin, said the Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel. "We did a good job. We worked well on the Protocol, which brings us closer to a decision," he said. According to him, the developments should be coordinated by the political leadership in Kyiv and Moscow. "I am sure we will achieve positive results for all parties soon," said Orzhel, as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

