Russia appoints new 'curator' of annexed Crimea Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:00:14 AM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed a new “curator” of annexed Crimea. The task of “curating” the annexed Ukrainian peninsula will now fall to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, said Sergey Aksyonov, head of the occupation administration of Crimea, as cited by Interfax.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin last week, and we agreed that the curator of the Republic of Crimea will be Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin. The decision has been made,” said Aksyonov.

He said that he has already spoken to Khusnullin, and a work meeting has been scheduled for later in the week.

The “head” of Crimea mentioned that, before the resignation of Russia’s previous government, the development of the region was “overseen” by Dmitry Kozak.

Khusnullin was previously the deputy mayor of Moscow, where he oversaw the renovation program.

Dmitry Kozak was appointed a Deputy Prime Minister of Russia last week.

