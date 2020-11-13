Russia begins deploying peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh Friday, November 13, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Nearly 800 Russian troops, who are part of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, have been transferred to Armenia, reported Interfax, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. "Since November 10, Il-76 and An-124 aircraft have delivered more than 780 troops to Armenia, as well as more than 120 pieces of equipment - armoured personnel carriers, trucks and logistical support equipment," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov will be in command of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. He was awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2017 for his participation in the military operation in Syria. The headquarters of Russian peacekeepers will be located in Stepanakert.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar ‘s claim that the Turkish armed forces will also take part in a peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Lavrov, the territory of Turkish observers will be limited to the area around the Russian-Turkish control center located in Azerbaijan." No peacekeeping units of the Turkish Republic will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh," RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying. The monitoring center itself, according to the Russian Foreign Minister, will operate remotely using drones, "which will allow to monitor the situation on the ground in Karabakh, especially on the line of contact."

Azerbaijan has been conducting an offensive operation in Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27. On November 9, it was announced that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from 01.00 (00.00 GMT) on November 10. The parties agreed on a ceasefire, exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead, as well as deployment of Russian peacekeepers "along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor." The contingent, formed on the basis of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Central Military District, should include 1960 soldiers with small arms, 90 armoured personnel carriers, 380 units of automotive and special equipment.

