Russia begins large scale military exercises in southern regions Monday, August 9, 2021 11:00:06 AM

On August 9, Russia has begun large-scale military exercises at training sites in the south of the country, in the annexed Crimea, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, reported the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

Tactical and special exercises will be held from August 9 to September 15 at 20 training sites in the Astrakhan, Rostov regions, the Stavropol Krai, Dagestan, North Ossetia, Chechnya, as well as in the annexed Crimea and at Russian military bases in Armenia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Various military units will take part in the exercises. Among them are radiation, chemical and biological protection, engineering, electronic warfare, intelligence, logistics and medical support troops.

Aircraft and ships of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla will also take part in the exercises. 80 aircraft and helicopters will take part in the exercises each day.

