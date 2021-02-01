Russia begins military exercises near Ukrainian border Monday, February 1, 2021 11:00:21 AM

More than 800 servicemen and about 200 pieces of military equipment were involved in maneuvers conducted by the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Russian Interfax reports.

According to the plan of the exercises, the hypothetical enemy was able to discreetly bypass the general military grouping of troops in the Voronezh region.

“The main purpose of the exercises is to check the ability of the military units to repel the covert attack of the "enemy" and take effective actions to destroy the enemy forces,” the statement reads.

The 20th Guards Combined Arms Army is considered one of the largest in the Russian Armed Forces. The army headquarters is located in Voronezh, which is close to the border with Ukraine.

