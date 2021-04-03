Russia begins snap readiness check of its forces in Crimea Saturday, April 3, 2021 11:00:43 AM

The Russian Black Sea Fleet command has begun a "readiness check" of forces stationed in Crimea and the Krasnodar region, reports Krym.Realii, citing the press service of the Black Sea Fleet.

During the inspection, the Russian command plans to assess combat training and coherence of navy units, the state of weapons and military equipment.

"On the orders of the commander of the air defense forces, Alexander Dvornikov, the battalion tactical groups will conduct exercises together with the ship crews and squadrons of operational-tactical, maritime and army aviation. Naval groups, ground troops, aviation and air defense units will work out both offensive and defense tasks," the statement reads.

A few weeks ago, the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk suggested that Russia may try to force Ukraine to open gates of the North Crimean Canal, letting water into the annexed Crimea.

Numerous videos of Russian equipment moving towards the border with Ukraine began to appear on social networks in recent days. The Commander-in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ruslan Khomchak said during his speech in the Parliament that Russia is amassing its forces on Ukrainian borders.

