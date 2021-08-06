Russia: Black Sea is becoming a zone of ‘dangerous military confrontation’ Friday, August 6, 2021 12:00:00 PM

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Black Sea is turning into a "zone of dangerous military confrontation."

Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Minister Yuri Pilipson, answering a journalist’s question about the security situation in the Black Sea region, said that he believes that "military drills" in the Black Sea do not prevent, but provoke conflict situations. Pilipson pointed out to the joint military exercises of Ukraine with NATO member countries, which take place in the Black Sea.

"The escalation of military-political tension directly at our borders carries a confrontational charge," Pilipson said.

Russia added that it "will continue to take measures" in order to ensure its national security with the help of not only diplomatic, but also other tools.

On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian military allegedly opened warning fire on the British destroyer HMS Defender, which entered the "territorial waters of Russia" in the Black Sea.

British authorities said the destroyer made a peaceful passage through Ukraine's territorial waters in accordance with international law and there were not any warning shots.

