Russia boosts Armenia’s air defense capabilities in ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan Monday, July 20, 2020 3:00:00 PM

Russian air surveillance system has provided cover to the entire territory of Armenia from air strikes as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), under which member states of this organization can turn to each other for help in the event of a threat.

According to the Telegram channel "Armenian Vendetta", the Russian radar "covered" the entire territory of Armenia and is tracking any activity in the airspace of this country.

Russia also provides operational data on air threats to the Armenian Armed Forces.

Experts believe that it was the Russian support that helped Armenia's rather weak air defense to shoot down the Azerbaijani Elbit Hermes 900 drone.

This Israeli-made unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic "jamming" system and Armenia's air defenses would not be able to detect it if they used only their own capabilities.

The channel alleges that the Azerbaijani drone was tracked by the Russian radars from the moment of its take-off.

The military aviation has not been used during the current escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict. But if it comes to that, Azerbaijan may have problems because of Russian assistance to Armenia, even though the air force of this country is one of the most capable in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku is fed up with negotiations and he will not change his positions on Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev stressed that the negotiations did not lead to the necessary results.

In addition, Armenia announced that it destroyed an Azerbaijani tank and positions, from which Azerbaijani forces carried out artillery attacks. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan has suffered considerable losses in manpower.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.