Russia carries out Iskander missile launches in Baltics Sunday, March 8, 2020

The Russian Baltic Sea Fleet has worked out missile strikes using Iskander tactical missile systems, Interfax reports.

According to the spokesperson of the Baltic Fleet Roman Martov, the Iskander crews covertly advanced to the designated positions. They prepared the launching pads there and performed single and multiple missile launches at targets. Missile launchers, airfields, protected facilities and military command posts were used as hypothetical targets.

In addition, the Iskander crews practiced operating in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination of the area.

More than 100 troops and about 20 pieces of equipment took part in the maneuvers.

The training took place amid NATO's preparations for the Defender Europe 2020 military exercises, which will be held from April 20 to May 20 in ten European countries, including the Baltic states. They will be attended by 20,000 U.S. military personnel and 17,000 from other alliance countries. This is the largest deployment of U.S. military to Europe in 25 years. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take into account these maneuvers in its military planning.

