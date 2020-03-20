Russia claims to have begun testing coronavirus vaccine Friday, March 20, 2020 1:03:11 PM

Animal testing of the coronavirus vaccine have begun at the Vector research center Vector in Novosibirsk, reports Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing).

The Russian government agency believes that the introduction of the vaccine may be possible as early as the fourth quarter of 2020.

The vaccine was tested on laboratory rats and mice. Scientists are testing several samples of the vaccine, from which they will choose the one that forms the cellular and immune response.

The U.S. is also testing the vaccine against the coronavirus on people who voluntarily agreed to participate in the tests.

More than ten thousand people worldwide have become victims of coronavirus. The number of cases worldwide exceeded 244,000. China has more than 81,000 cases. Italy is in second place, with 41,000 infected.

In Russia, according to official data, the number of cases is 199 people. The day before, a 79-year-old woman with a diagnosed coronavirus died in Moscow.

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.