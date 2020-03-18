Russia closes border with DPR Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:00:09 AM

Russian authorities temporarily closed entry for residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), reported the news agency TASS with reference to the border control department of Russian Federal Security Service's Border Directorate for the Rostov region.

"For this category of citizens, entry to the Russian Federation is temporarily restricted," the department said.

The Russian Federal Security Service also confirmed that the entry of foreign nationals to Russia is restricted.

The newspaper “News of Donetsk People's Republic” said that if the residents of Donbas have Russian passports, they retain the right to cross the border. They noted that the lack of registration in Russia does not prevent entry.

Since March 16, Ukraine has blocked the entry points with Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, after Kyiv adopted additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On March 13, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that, according to his data, 12 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the militia-controlled Horlivka. In Donetsk, this information was refuted. They said that Kyiv is thus trying to destabilize the situation and sow panic among the population of the self-proclaimed republic.

