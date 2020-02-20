Russia closes its border to Chinese Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:00:49 AM

The Russian government has temporarily banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, regardless of the purpose of their visit. The relevant decree has already been signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and takes effect on February 20, Interfax reports.

The office of Vice Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, head of the operational headquarters for preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Russia, noted that “the acceptance of documents and the drafting and issuance of invitations to Chinese citizens to visit Russia for private and academic purposes” have also been suspended since midnight on February 19.

The report emphasizes that these decisions were made in connection with “the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in China and the continued arrival of Chinese citizens in Russia”. However, the headquarters clarified that the restriction does not apply to transit passengers.

By the morning of Wednesday, February 19, the pneumonia caused by the virus 2019-nCoV had killed 2,012 people, and there had been 75,200 confirmed cases.

