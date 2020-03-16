Russia closes its borders with Belarus Monday, March 16, 2020 9:02:05 AM

Russia is closing its borders with Belarus for passenger traffic because of coronavirus pandemic, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as quoted by TASS.

"We have also decided to close the border with Belarus, we have taken a number of other pre-emptive steps," he said. "We will continue to do everything to protect our country from this new threat, to act ahead of time, to take exhaustive measures to prevent, first of all, mass spread of coronavirus."

According to World Health Organization, the total number of infected in the world has reached 153,000. 517 people, the total number of victims of the pandemic - 5,000. 375 people.

