Russia confirms delivery of a batch of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The Syrian army received from Russia a second batch of modernized MiG-29 fighter jets as part of military-technical cooperation, announced the Russian Embassy in Syria on Twitter.

"The Syrians have already begun to carry out missions on those planes," the statement reads.

At the end of May, the Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source, that a batch of MiG-29 fighter jets had been delivered from Russia. According to SANA, the transfer of the fighters took place at the Russian Khmeimim air base.

In late May, the U.S. Africa Command announced that Russia had sent MiG-29, Su-35 and Su-24 bombers to support the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. According to the U.S. military, the planes were first transferred to Syria, where they were repainted to remove the markings, and then taken to Libya.

