Russia demands an immediate response from USA to its request for ‘security guarantees’ Monday, December 20, 2021 12:01:00 PM

Russia demands an immediate response from Washington regarding an agreement on "security guarantees", said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

According to him, the United States is trying to convert this demand "into a slow-moving process."

"We need this urgently, because the situation is very difficult, it is acute, it’s becoming more complex," Ryabkov emphasized.

He added that Moscow is ready to immediately begin negotiations with the United States and NATO.

The Kremlin has published proposed agreements with the U.S. and NATO, outlining measures to ensure security for the Russian Federation. One of the requirements is a guarantee of non-inclusion of Ukraine in the Alliance.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry replied that only Ukraine and NATO will decide who can be a member in the Alliance.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.