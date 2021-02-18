Russia demands Israel stop strikes on Syria Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Israel could provoke a new round of tensions in the Middle East, said the Special Representative of the Russian President for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, commenting on Israel’s strikes on targets in Syria.

"These strikes must stop, they are counterproductive. We hope that the Israeli side will understand our concerns, including concerns about the possibility of escalation of violence in Syria," Lavrentyev said, as quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax.

"Sooner or later, the cup of patience, including the Syrian government’s, may overflow, and a retaliatory strike will follow, which will lead to a new round of tensions," said Lavrentyev.

The Special Representative of the Russian President emphasized that, when talking to Israeli partners, Moscow insists that the surge of violence in Syria must stop.

Lavrentyev stressed that he was "not aware of the details of the ongoing Syrian-Israeli consultations, but they are welcome." "During such talks, it is possible to reach agreements which will allow, if not stop the strikes, but at least prevent them, and avoid human casualties," Lavrentyev said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.