Russia deploys 50 fighter jets to annexed Crimea Sunday, April 18, 2021 11:00:32 AM

Russia has moved more than 50 fighter jets from Stavropol to the annexed Crimea, TASS reports with reference to the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

The crews of the Su-25SM3 aviation unit of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District, stationed in Stavropol, are relocated to the military airfields in Crimea.

At the same time, the Su-25SM3 Squadron stationed in Crimea was relocated to the Ashuluk test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

"During flight tactical exercises, crews of Su-27SM, Su-30SM and Su-24M, Su-25SM3 and Su-34 bombers will carry out missile launches and bombings of naval targets," the statement reads.

The press service of the Southern Military District said that more than 50 aircraft were relocated as part of the inspection.

Earlier, Russia informed that it is blocking the Kerch Strait for six months because of the military exercises. This week, Russia sent 15 warships from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea.

